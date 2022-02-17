Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] Is Currently 3.11 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE: OWL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.11% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.38%. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Blue Owl Capital Announces Agreement to Acquire Wellfleet Credit Partners from Littlejohn & Co..

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (“Blue Owl”) (NYSE: OWL) announced today it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Wellfleet Credit Partners LLC (“Wellfleet”) from affiliates of Littlejohn & Co., LLC (“Littlejohn”). The transaction is expected to close in March 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions. The purchase price consists of upfront and earnout payments, which will be primarily funded by cash. Upon closing, Wellfleet will become part of Blue Owl’s Owl Rock division, reporting into Craig Packer, Co-Founder and a Senior Managing Director of Blue Owl.

“We are excited to welcome Scott, Dennis and the rest of the Wellfleet team. Wellfleet adds a complementary, scalable business to Owl Rock’s existing platform of credit solutions. Wellfleet’s unique expertise, together with its deep institutional knowledge of the syndicated loan market and strong credit research platform, will enhance the overall strategic capabilities of the Owl Rock business,” said Craig Packer.

Over the last 12 months, OWL stock rose by 28.61%. The one-year Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.47. The average equity rating for OWL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.45 billion, with 338.47 million shares outstanding and 218.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, OWL stock reached a trading volume of 3205658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $18.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on OWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for OWL in the course of the last twelve months was 124.81.

OWL Stock Performance Analysis:

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.38. With this latest performance, OWL shares gained by 2.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.47 for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.71, while it was recorded at 12.82 for the last single week of trading, and 14.00 for the last 200 days.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,874 million, or 93.50% of OWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OWL stocks are: BLUE OWL CAPITAL HOLDINGS LP with ownership of 112,040,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.16% of the total institutional ownership; ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC, holding 50,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $643.0 million in OWL stocks shares; and BLUE POOL MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $630.21 million in OWL stock with ownership of nearly -19.503% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Owl Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE:OWL] by around 232,582,600 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 49,823,241 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 174,353,472 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 456,759,313 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OWL stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 175,521,511 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 4,982,580 shares during the same period.