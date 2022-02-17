BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] is 42.67% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: BCRX] traded at a high on 02/16/22, posting a 5.33 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $19.76. The company report on February 9, 2022 that BioCryst to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on February 23.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the company will report its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

BioCryst management will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5328243 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 6.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.31%.

The market cap for BCRX stock reached $3.58 billion, with 179.11 million shares outstanding and 178.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, BCRX reached a trading volume of 5328243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCRX shares is $20.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on BCRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.36.

How has BCRX stock performed recently?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.89. With this latest performance, BCRX shares gained by 35.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.96 for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.48, while it was recorded at 18.40 for the last single week of trading, and 14.75 for the last 200 days.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -952.90 and a Gross Margin at +90.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1026.35.

Return on Total Capital for BCRX is now -131.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -195.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,925.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.69. Additionally, BCRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] managed to generate an average of -$743,146 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 22.40%.

Insider trade positions for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]

There are presently around $2,215 million, or 61.30% of BCRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,787,395, which is approximately -3.545% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 12,710,818 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $238.46 million in BCRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $176.59 million in BCRX stock with ownership of nearly 0.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:BCRX] by around 24,603,914 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 9,701,649 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 83,776,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,082,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCRX stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,426,927 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,765,023 shares during the same period.