Bilibili Inc. [BILI] fell -18.45% so far this year. What now?

Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ: BILI] traded at a high on 02/16/22, posting a 1.94 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $37.84. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Bilibili to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

-Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 a.m. ET on March 3, 2022-.

Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BILI and HKEX: 9626), an iconic brand and a leading video community for young generations in China, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2021 unaudited financial results on Thursday, March 3, 2022, before the open of U.S. markets.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3425805 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bilibili Inc. stands at 6.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.73%.

The market cap for BILI stock reached $15.10 billion, with 387.92 million shares outstanding and 204.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.21M shares, BILI reached a trading volume of 3425805 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bilibili Inc. [BILI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILI shares is $92.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Bilibili Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Bilibili Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on BILI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bilibili Inc. is set at 2.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.64.

How has BILI stock performed recently?

Bilibili Inc. [BILI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.60. With this latest performance, BILI shares dropped by -0.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.52 for Bilibili Inc. [BILI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.62, while it was recorded at 36.18 for the last single week of trading, and 76.21 for the last 200 days.

Bilibili Inc. [BILI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bilibili Inc. [BILI] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.18 and a Gross Margin at +23.67. Bilibili Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.10.

Return on Total Capital for BILI is now -22.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bilibili Inc. [BILI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.04. Additionally, BILI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bilibili Inc. [BILI] managed to generate an average of -$391,422 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Bilibili Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Bilibili Inc. [BILI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bilibili Inc. go to 1.54%.

Insider trade positions for Bilibili Inc. [BILI]

There are presently around $4,860 million, or 47.80% of BILI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 11,524,934, which is approximately 19.098% of the company’s market cap and around 3.87% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 10,638,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $394.91 million in BILI stocks shares; and ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, currently with $371.2 million in BILI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bilibili Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ:BILI] by around 21,679,247 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 36,162,150 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 73,089,670 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,931,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILI stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,286,447 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 12,841,997 shares during the same period.