Bernstein slashes price target on Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] – find out why.

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] jumped around 0.47 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $60.29 at the close of the session, up 0.79%. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Dell Technologies to Hold Conference Call February 24 to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) will conduct a conference call Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. CST to discuss its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results. The conference will be available to the public as a live, audio-only webcast on Dell Technologies’ website at investors.delltechnologies.com; an archived version will be available at the same location.

The company will issue the results via a press release with accompanying financial statements before the conference call broadcast. At that time the release, edited prepared remarks and presentation containing additional financial and operating information may be downloaded from investors.delltechnologies.com.

Dell Technologies Inc. stock is now 7.33% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DELL Stock saw the intraday high of $60.535 and lowest of $59.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 61.54, which means current price is +12.84% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, DELL reached a trading volume of 2999752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $66.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on DELL stock. On August 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DELL shares from 113 to 116.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 4.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has DELL stock performed recently?

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.79. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 1.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.10 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.64, while it was recorded at 59.79 for the last single week of trading, and 52.86 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.18 and a Gross Margin at +28.54. Dell Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.45.

Return on Total Capital for DELL is now 10.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 324.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,701.36. Additionally, DELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,751.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] managed to generate an average of $20,570 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 5.65%.

Insider trade positions for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]

There are presently around $13,542 million, or 90.60% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 33,476,762, which is approximately -9.689% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,380,718 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in DELL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.03 billion in DELL stock with ownership of nearly 4.787% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dell Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 395 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 44,410,021 shares. Additionally, 307 investors decreased positions by around 56,658,307 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 125,307,956 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,376,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,572,766 shares, while 146 institutional investors sold positions of 22,111,373 shares during the same period.