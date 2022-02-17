Barclays slashes price target on Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] – find out why.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: DLR] loss -1.41% on the last trading session, reaching $134.60 price per share at the time. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Digital Realty Opens First Carrier-Neutral Data Center in South Korea.

Digital Seoul 1 will support South Korea’s development as an important data center hub and expand coverage of PlatformDIGITAL® in the region.

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, today announced the official opening of its first data center in South Korea, and the first carrier-neutral facility in the country. Digital Seoul 1 (ICN10) will serve as a gateway to global expansion for enterprises in Korea to scale their digital business into new markets globally, and vice versa.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. represents 283.79 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $39.30 billion with the latest information. DLR stock price has been found in the range of $133.97 to $136.558.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, DLR reached a trading volume of 3026879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLR shares is $170.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $187 to $172. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Digital Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on DLR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Realty Trust Inc. is set at 3.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for DLR stock

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.39. With this latest performance, DLR shares dropped by -13.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.85 for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.57, while it was recorded at 136.75 for the last single week of trading, and 156.38 for the last 200 days.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.18 and a Gross Margin at +26.21. Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.45.

Return on Total Capital for DLR is now 2.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.44. Additionally, DLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] managed to generate an average of $128,236 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Realty Trust Inc. go to 23.19%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]

There are presently around $38,433 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,779,146, which is approximately 0.812% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,078,699 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.7 billion in DLR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.42 billion in DLR stock with ownership of nearly 7.582% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 560 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:DLR] by around 16,007,579 shares. Additionally, 406 investors decreased positions by around 12,676,313 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 252,813,404 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 281,497,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLR stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,017,341 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 2,177,087 shares during the same period.