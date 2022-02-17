Angi Inc. [ANGI] moved down -23.50: Why It’s Important

Angi Inc. [NASDAQ: ANGI] closed the trading session at $6.77 on 02/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.68, while the highest price level was $8.6387. The company report on February 15, 2022 that IAC Earnings Release and Letter to Shareholders Available on Company’s Website.

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) posted its fourth quarter financial results and a letter to shareholders on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.iac.com/quarterly-results. As announced previously, IAC and Angi Inc. will live stream a joint video conference to discuss both companies’ respective fourth quarter results and to answer questions. The live stream will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Joey Levin, CEO of IAC and Chairman of Angi Inc.; Christopher Halpin, Executive Vice President and CFO of IAC; Oisin Hanrahan, CEO of Angi Inc. and Neil Vogel, CEO of Dotdash will participate.

The live stream and replay of the video will be open to the public at https://interactivecorp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CU3TEXnyTvKcwwbhLiMHRA.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.49 percent and weekly performance of -23.50 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -40.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, ANGI reached to a volume of 7319100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Angi Inc. [ANGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANGI shares is $14.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Angi Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $16 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Angi Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $14, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on ANGI stock. On August 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ANGI shares from 17 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Angi Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

ANGI stock trade performance evaluation

Angi Inc. [ANGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.50. With this latest performance, ANGI shares dropped by -17.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.49 for Angi Inc. [ANGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.70, while it was recorded at 8.29 for the last single week of trading, and 11.23 for the last 200 days.

Angi Inc. [ANGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Angi Inc. [ANGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.43 and a Gross Margin at +81.69. Angi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.43.

Return on Total Capital for ANGI is now -0.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Angi Inc. [ANGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.36. Additionally, ANGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Angi Inc. [ANGI] managed to generate an average of -$1,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Angi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Angi Inc. [ANGI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $614 million, or 97.80% of ANGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANGI stocks are: PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 13,711,052, which is approximately 11.603% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; BROWN ADVISORY INC, holding 9,023,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.86 million in ANGI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $54.3 million in ANGI stock with ownership of nearly -3.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Angi Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Angi Inc. [NASDAQ:ANGI] by around 6,399,661 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 4,904,827 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 58,048,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,353,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANGI stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,148,870 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 733,000 shares during the same period.