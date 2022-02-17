Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS] is 24.02% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [AMEX: USAS] gained 7.47% or 0.07 points to close at $1.00 with a heavy trading volume of 3843458 shares. The company report on January 24, 2022 that Americas Gold and Silver Hosts Official Opening Ceremony for Cosalá Operations.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (TSX: USA) (NYSE American: USAS) (“Americas” or the “Company”) hosted an official opening ceremony for the Company’s Cosalá Operations on Friday, January 21, 2022.

The ceremony included the Company’s President and CEO, Darren Blasutti, the Mexican Minister of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier, the Governor of the State of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya and the Cosalá Mayor, Carla Corrales.

It opened the trading session at $0.95, the shares rose to $1.01 and dropped to $0.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for USAS points out that the company has recorded -0.99% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -47.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 730.43K shares, USAS reached to a volume of 3843458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Stifel have made an estimate for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for USAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.54. With this latest performance, USAS shares gained by 26.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.11 for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8236, while it was recorded at 0.9458 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1400 for the last 200 days.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -83.68 and a Gross Margin at -52.12. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -86.93.

Return on Total Capital for USAS is now -13.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.19. Additionally, USAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.89.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

An analysis of insider ownership at Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [USAS]

There are presently around $37 million, or 26.08% of USAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USAS stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 8,711,566, which is approximately 1.566% of the company’s market cap and around 4.59% of the total institutional ownership; LYNWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC., holding 7,200,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.7 million in USAS stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $4.66 million in USAS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation [AMEX:USAS] by around 10,387,560 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,649,741 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 28,073,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,111,074 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USAS stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,467,675 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 896,800 shares during the same period.