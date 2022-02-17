Alkermes plc [ALKS] gain 15.18% so far this year. What now?

Alkermes plc [NASDAQ: ALKS] gained 14.93% on the last trading session, reaching $26.79 price per share at the time. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Results From The Harris Poll and Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Alkermes.

We’re committed to understanding the unique needs of people living with mental illness and supporting disease awareness and education. We know there’s much to be done.

Alkermes plc represents 161.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.40 billion with the latest information. ALKS stock price has been found in the range of $23.68 to $26.83.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, ALKS reached a trading volume of 2993028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alkermes plc [ALKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALKS shares is $27.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Alkermes plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Alkermes plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ALKS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alkermes plc is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALKS in the course of the last twelve months was 38.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for ALKS stock

Alkermes plc [ALKS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.66. With this latest performance, ALKS shares gained by 6.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.68 for Alkermes plc [ALKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.90, while it was recorded at 23.98 for the last single week of trading, and 26.01 for the last 200 days.

Alkermes plc [ALKS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alkermes plc [ALKS] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.82 and a Gross Margin at +77.58. Alkermes plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.67.

Return on Total Capital for ALKS is now -7.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alkermes plc [ALKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.44. Additionally, ALKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alkermes plc [ALKS] managed to generate an average of -$49,381 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Alkermes plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alkermes plc [ALKS]

There are presently around $3,639 million, or 97.00% of ALKS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALKS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 21,343,581, which is approximately 0.364% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,891,710 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $393.75 million in ALKS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $332.22 million in ALKS stock with ownership of nearly 8.89% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alkermes plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Alkermes plc [NASDAQ:ALKS] by around 11,988,752 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 8,948,437 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 135,154,640 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,091,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALKS stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,401,170 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,069,592 shares during the same period.