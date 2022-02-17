Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] Revenue clocked in at $3.40 billion, down -10.41% YTD: What’s Next?

Akamai Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AKAM] closed the trading session at $104.86 on 02/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $102.80, while the highest price level was $108.10. The company report on February 15, 2022 that AKAMAI REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2021 AND FULL-YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS.

Akamai also announces intent to acquire Linode.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.41 percent and weekly performance of -9.13 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, AKAM reached to a volume of 5510282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKAM shares is $136.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Akamai Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Akamai Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $133 to $127, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on AKAM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akamai Technologies Inc. is set at 2.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for AKAM in the course of the last twelve months was 16.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

AKAM stock trade performance evaluation

Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.13. With this latest performance, AKAM shares dropped by -6.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.84 for Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.88, while it was recorded at 110.10 for the last single week of trading, and 112.79 for the last 200 days.

Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.94 and a Gross Margin at +60.68. Akamai Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.42.

Return on Total Capital for AKAM is now 10.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.32. Additionally, AKAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] managed to generate an average of $66,570 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Akamai Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Akamai Technologies Inc. go to 12.00%.

Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,436 million, or 94.00% of AKAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKAM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,625,754, which is approximately 0.145% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,373,706 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 billion in AKAM stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $818.95 million in AKAM stock with ownership of nearly -0.727% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akamai Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 340 institutional holders increased their position in Akamai Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AKAM] by around 11,713,069 shares. Additionally, 326 investors decreased positions by around 9,967,566 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 126,353,867 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,034,502 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKAM stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,301,214 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 1,445,205 shares during the same period.