Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] is -1.58% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE: AEM] jumped around 0.62 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $52.30 at the close of the session, up 1.20%. The company report on February 10, 2022 that AGNICO EAGLE REPORTS NEW WIDE, HIGH-GRADE INTERSECTIONS AT DETOUR LAKE; RESULTS CONFIRM AND EXPAND MINERALIZATION BEYOND MID-YEAR 2021 MINERAL RESOURCE.

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX).

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) (“Agnico Eagle” or the “Company”) today announced results from 59 holes, including four wedge holes and one hole extension, totaling 49,073.5 m of drilling along the Detour Mine Trend (“DMT”) at the Detour Lake property. The new holes being reported are the eighth batch of results from the 2020/2021 exploration program and the second since the October 15, 2021 filing by Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland Lake Gold”) of an updated 43-101 Technical Report which incorporated ongoing drilling at the Detour Lake property up to July 26, 2021 (the “Mid-Year 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate”). This brings the total holes released since the Mid-Year 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate to 98 holes and 10 wedge holes totaling 84,646.1 m.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock is now -1.58% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AEM Stock saw the intraday high of $52.96 and lowest of $51.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 74.50, which means current price is +15.16% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, AEM reached a trading volume of 2957611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $67 to $69. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited stock. On October 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for AEM shares from 68 to 63.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEM in the course of the last twelve months was 69.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.72. With this latest performance, AEM shares gained by 3.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.93 for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.37, while it was recorded at 50.66 for the last single week of trading, and 57.41 for the last 200 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.20 and a Gross Margin at +30.78. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.30.

Return on Total Capital for AEM is now 11.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.66. Additionally, AEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM] managed to generate an average of $44,795 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 36.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [AEM]

There are presently around $13,200 million, or 78.10% of AEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 24,083,523, which is approximately -7.08% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 15,494,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $800.73 million in AEM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $742.53 million in AEM stock with ownership of nearly 1.682% of the company’s market capitalization.

258 institutional holders increased their position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited [NYSE:AEM] by around 29,877,050 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 27,411,470 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 198,136,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 255,424,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEM stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,587,531 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,489,532 shares during the same period.