ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] fell -8.44% so far this year. What now?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] closed the trading session at $58.78 on 02/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $56.05, while the highest price level was $59.36. The company report on February 15, 2022 that ZoomInfo Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results.

Fourth Quarter GAAP Revenue of $222.3 million Grows 59% year-over-year.

Fourth Quarter GAAP Operating Income Margin of 11% and Adjusted Operating Income Margin of 39%.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.44 percent and weekly performance of 9.56 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.53M shares, ZI reached to a volume of 6416959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $79.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $90, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on ZI stock. On November 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ZI shares from 80 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 3.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 87.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ZI stock trade performance evaluation

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.56. With this latest performance, ZI shares gained by 14.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.80 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.78, while it was recorded at 56.52 for the last single week of trading, and 58.11 for the last 200 days.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.58 and a Gross Margin at +73.58. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.15.

Return on Total Capital for ZI is now 4.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.03. Additionally, ZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] managed to generate an average of -$8,586 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 42.10%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,521 million, or 75.50% of ZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZI stocks are: TA ASSOCIATES, L.P. with ownership of 45,800,086, which is approximately -17.992% of the company’s market cap and around 12.70% of the total institutional ownership; CARLYLE GROUP INC., holding 44,278,037 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.45 billion in ZI stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.46 billion in ZI stock with ownership of nearly 27.484% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 210 institutional holders increased their position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ZI] by around 64,488,488 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 53,334,674 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 216,800,650 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 334,623,812 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZI stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,576,130 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 14,494,761 shares during the same period.