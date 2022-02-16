Wolfe Research slashes price target on Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] – find out why.

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] jumped around 14.76 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $211.93 at the close of the session, up 7.49%. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Expedia Group Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results.

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) announced financial results today for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

“While we experienced yet another significant travel disruption from Covid this quarter, we were pleased to see that the impact was less severe and of shorter duration than previous waves. Notably, the travel industry and traveling public prove more resilient with each passing wave, and we continue to expect a solid overall recovery in 2022, barring a change in the trajectory of the virus,” said Peter Kern, Vice Chairman and CEO, Expedia Group. “As we put more of the pandemic behind us, we focus on a brighter year ahead. We are increasing our speed of innovation for travelers, our breadth of tools to help power the travel ecosystem, and our effectiveness and efficiency as a company. This is a big year of delivery for Expedia Group, and we look forward to helping drive a robust revival of our industry and great traveler experiences.”.

Expedia Group Inc. stock is now 17.27% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EXPE Stock saw the intraday high of $212.00 and lowest of $200.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 210.50, which means current price is +32.55% above from all time high which was touched on 02/15/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, EXPE reached a trading volume of 5341762 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $211.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $171 to $183. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Expedia Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $240 to $260, while Truist kept a Buy rating on EXPE stock. On February 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for EXPE shares from 220 to 265.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc. is set at 9.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPE in the course of the last twelve months was 10.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.30. With this latest performance, EXPE shares gained by 14.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.77 for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 178.88, while it was recorded at 199.14 for the last single week of trading, and 167.18 for the last 200 days.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.04 and a Gross Margin at +72.83. Expedia Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.35.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.00.

Expedia Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expedia Group Inc. go to 22.80%.

Insider trade positions for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]

There are presently around $28,768 million, or 97.20% of EXPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,405,768, which is approximately 0.969% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P., holding 12,683,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.5 billion in EXPE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.02 billion in EXPE stock with ownership of nearly 4.813% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Expedia Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 433 institutional holders increased their position in Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE] by around 22,245,614 shares. Additionally, 331 investors decreased positions by around 16,329,325 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 107,328,533 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,903,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPE stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,653,006 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 3,165,671 shares during the same period.