why Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $103.96

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.56% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.15%. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Realty Income Announces $1.7 Billion Sale-Leaseback Of Encore Boston Harbor Through Partnership With Wynn Resorts.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, announced today that the company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Encore Boston Harbor (Encore) Resort and Casino for $1.7 billion under a long-term net lease agreement with Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN). The transaction is Realty Income’s first acquisition in the gaming industry.

The sale-leaseback transaction with Wynn Resorts is expected to be executed at a 5.9% initial cap rate, includes an initial lease term of 30 years with annual rent growth of 1.75% for the first ten years and the greater of 1.75% or CPI (capped at 2.5%) over the remaining lease term. The lease also includes an additional 30-year option to renew upon expiration. Pending regulatory procedures, the company expects to close this transaction in the 4th quarter of 2022.

Over the last 12 months, WYNN stock dropped by -21.21%. The one-year Wynn Resorts Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.41. The average equity rating for WYNN stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.41 billion, with 114.66 million shares outstanding and 105.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, WYNN stock reached a trading volume of 4030357 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYNN shares is $103.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Wynn Resorts Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $112 to $101. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Wynn Resorts Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $107 to $124, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on WYNN stock. On November 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WYNN shares from 107 to 114.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wynn Resorts Limited is set at 3.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.35.

WYNN Stock Performance Analysis:

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.15. With this latest performance, WYNN shares gained by 5.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.82 for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.62, while it was recorded at 93.64 for the last single week of trading, and 99.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wynn Resorts Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.47 and a Gross Margin at -17.79. Wynn Resorts Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.63.

Return on Total Capital for WYNN is now -9.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -297.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.88. Additionally, WYNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] managed to generate an average of -$75,173 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Wynn Resorts Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,661 million, or 64.40% of WYNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WYNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,940,868, which is approximately 0.405% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 10,330,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $951.01 million in WYNN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $627.5 million in WYNN stock with ownership of nearly -17.255% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wynn Resorts Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 278 institutional holders increased their position in Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ:WYNN] by around 7,249,761 shares. Additionally, 273 investors decreased positions by around 8,138,239 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 56,968,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,356,578 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WYNN stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,022,508 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 1,470,267 shares during the same period.