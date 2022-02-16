why Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.16

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [NYSE: UP] jumped around 0.48 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.97 at the close of the session, up 13.75%. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Wheels Up Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP), the leading brand in private aviation, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Management will host a conference call at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

The event will be webcast live and can be accessed via the Events & Presentations page of our Investor Relations website.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. stock is now -14.44% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UP Stock saw the intraday high of $4.07 and lowest of $3.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.00, which means current price is +23.29% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, UP reached a trading volume of 9600825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UP shares is $13.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Wheels Up Experience Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Wheels Up Experience Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on UP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wheels Up Experience Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for UP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11.

How has UP stock performed recently?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.37. With this latest performance, UP shares dropped by -3.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.98 for Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.07, while it was recorded at 3.64 for the last single week of trading, and 7.14 for the last 200 days.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]

There are presently around $478 million, or 34.50% of UP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UP stocks are: DELTA AIR LINES, INC. with ownership of 52,000,995, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 17,533,978 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.19 million in UP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $40.6 million in UP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wheels Up Experience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Wheels Up Experience Inc. [NYSE:UP] by around 76,690,900 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 26,480,565 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 33,897,882 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,069,347 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UP stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,731,799 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 24,338,813 shares during the same period.