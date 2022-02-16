why Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.73

Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE: RKT] price surged by 3.18 percent to reach at $0.39. The company report on February 14, 2022 that Fourteen Americans Score $1.6 Million in Prizes During Super Bowl LVI Thanks to Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares.

Additionally, Rocket Homes and Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl ad featuring Barbie and Anna Kendrick Ranked #1 in the USA Today Ad Meter.

Rocket Mortgage, the nation’s largest mortgage lender and a member of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), today announced that 14 winners from across the country took home a total of $1.6 million in cash prizes during Super Bowl LVI as a part of the third Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl Squares Sweepstakes – the world’s largest official game of Super Bowl Squares.

A sum of 4008604 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.70M shares. Rocket Companies Inc. shares reached a high of $12.74 and dropped to a low of $12.205 until finishing in the latest session at $12.67.

The one-year RKT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.27. The average equity rating for RKT stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKT shares is $16.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKT stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Rocket Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Rocket Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Wedbush analysts kept a Underperform rating on RKT stock. On July 12, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for RKT shares from 26 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Companies Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for RKT in the course of the last twelve months was 2.64.

RKT Stock Performance Analysis:

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.20. With this latest performance, RKT shares dropped by -5.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.27 for Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.95, while it was recorded at 12.43 for the last single week of trading, and 16.62 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Companies Inc. [RKT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $907 million, or 55.40% of RKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 10,298,814, which is approximately 9.984% of the company’s market cap and around 1.22% of the total institutional ownership; CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, holding 9,312,452 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $114.36 million in RKT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $95.49 million in RKT stock with ownership of nearly -1.409% of the company’s market capitalization.

127 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Companies Inc. [NYSE:RKT] by around 10,175,164 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 9,708,835 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 54,002,128 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,886,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKT stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,783,238 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,990,657 shares during the same period.