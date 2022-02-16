why iPower Inc. [IPW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.50

iPower Inc. [NASDAQ: IPW] gained 39.26% on the last trading session, reaching $2.27 price per share at the time. The company report on February 14, 2022 that iPower Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Fiscal Q2 Revenue up 52% to $17.1 Million Driven by Accelerated Growth of In-House Branded Products .

iPower Management to Host Conference Call Today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

iPower Inc. represents 26.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $61.36 million with the latest information. IPW stock price has been found in the range of $2.06 to $2.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 222.87K shares, IPW reached a trading volume of 21933384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about iPower Inc. [IPW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPW shares is $8.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iPower Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for IPW stock

iPower Inc. [IPW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.04. With this latest performance, IPW shares gained by 24.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.33% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.86 for iPower Inc. [IPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1200, while it was recorded at 1.9400 for the last single week of trading.

iPower Inc. [IPW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iPower Inc. [IPW] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.47 and a Gross Margin at +42.20. iPower Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.43.

Return on Total Capital for IPW is now 17.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iPower Inc. [IPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.55. Additionally, IPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.79.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.19.iPower Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at iPower Inc. [IPW]

There are presently around $3 million, or 7.80% of IPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPW stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 1,173,658, which is approximately 7.466% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 157,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in IPW stocks shares; and MYDA ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.2 million in IPW stock with ownership of nearly 7.052% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iPower Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in iPower Inc. [NASDAQ:IPW] by around 162,093 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 359,648 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,130,121 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,651,862 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPW stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,982 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 359,648 shares during the same period.