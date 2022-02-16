why AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $148.05

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] surged by $0.99 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $143.19 during the day while it closed the day at $143.00. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Healis Therapeutics acquires ownership of key botulinum toxin patent.

IP to accelerate the development of botulinum toxin as a candidate for treating major depressive disorder (MDD).

Healis Therapeutics, a privately held biotechnology company, today announces its ownership of a key botulinum toxin patent from AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV).

AbbVie Inc. stock has also gained 0.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ABBV stock has inclined by 22.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 20.77% and gained 5.61% year-on date.

The market cap for ABBV stock reached $254.05 billion, with 1.77 billion shares outstanding and 1.77 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.16M shares, ABBV reached a trading volume of 9929540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $148.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for AbbVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $135 to $138. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for AbbVie Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $153 to $154, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on ABBV stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ABBV shares from 133 to 150.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbbVie Inc. is set at 2.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 23.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

ABBV stock trade performance evaluation

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.33. With this latest performance, ABBV shares gained by 7.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.23 for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.96, while it was recorded at 142.89 for the last single week of trading, and 119.02 for the last 200 days.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

AbbVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbbVie Inc. go to 4.10%.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $167,090 million, or 68.40% of ABBV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 146,312,069, which is approximately 0.538% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 128,197,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.21 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.27 billion in ABBV stock with ownership of nearly 3.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,610 institutional holders increased their position in AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV] by around 59,917,505 shares. Additionally, 1,023 investors decreased positions by around 49,477,145 shares, while 331 investors held positions by with 1,067,209,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,176,604,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABBV stock had 318 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,712,885 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 2,994,721 shares during the same period.