Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Change Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: CHNG] plunged by -$0.18 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $20.555 during the day while it closed the day at $20.08. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Change Healthcare Consulting Services Awarded “Best in KLAS®” for Payer IT Consulting.

Change Healthcare Services Earns KLAS Recognition for Excellence.

Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) today announced that it has been recognized by KLAS in the 2022 Best in KLAS awards. The company’s Healthcare Consulting Services division was named Best in KLAS for Payer IT Consulting Services for the third time in four years. Change Healthcare Consulting Services helps payers overcome technical challenges and optimize business performance in areas such as process and system modernization, government programs, population health, value-based care, healthcare consumerism, analytics and insights, and IT risk management.

Change Healthcare Inc. stock has also gained 0.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CHNG stock has declined by -3.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.68% and lost -6.08% year-on date.

The market cap for CHNG stock reached $6.27 billion, with 324.38 million shares outstanding and 310.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, CHNG reached a trading volume of 4637144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHNG shares is $25.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Change Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Change Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on CHNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Change Healthcare Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHNG in the course of the last twelve months was 22.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CHNG stock trade performance evaluation

Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.05. With this latest performance, CHNG shares dropped by -2.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.57 for Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.50, while it was recorded at 20.29 for the last single week of trading, and 21.57 for the last 200 days.

Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Change Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Change Healthcare Inc. go to 13.00%.

Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,087 million, or 96.90% of CHNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHNG stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 59,620,253, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,424,231 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $434.06 million in CHNG stocks shares; and CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $382.64 million in CHNG stock with ownership of nearly -0.999% of the company’s market capitalization.

113 institutional holders increased their position in Change Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:CHNG] by around 41,352,190 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 29,224,489 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 229,863,245 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 300,439,924 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHNG stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,986,305 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 9,508,041 shares during the same period.