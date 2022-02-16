Wall Street Analyst Initiated IonQ Inc. [IONQ]. What else is Wall St. saying

IonQ Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.24% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 27.93%. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Duke University and IonQ Develop New Quantum Computing Gate, Only Possible on IonQ and Duke Systems.

Researchers discover a new method to perform the N-qubit Toffoli gate, a more efficient quantum operation helpful in scaling quantum algorithms.

New family of N-qubit gates can only be run on IonQ quantum computer architecture.

Over the last 12 months, IONQ stock rose by 40.39%. The one-year IonQ Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.91. The average equity rating for IONQ stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.80 billion, with 120.61 million shares outstanding and 117.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.61M shares, IONQ stock reached a trading volume of 4525938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on IonQ Inc. [IONQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONQ shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for IonQ Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IonQ Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5601.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.48.

IONQ Stock Performance Analysis:

IonQ Inc. [IONQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.93. With this latest performance, IONQ shares gained by 28.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.75 for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.90, while it was recorded at 15.79 for the last single week of trading, and 12.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into IonQ Inc. Fundamentals:

IonQ Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 54.00 and a Current Ratio set at 54.00.

IONQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IonQ Inc. go to 20.00%.

IonQ Inc. [IONQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,260 million, or 34.20% of IONQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IONQ stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 29,229,659, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 26.80% of the total institutional ownership; SB GLOBAL ADVISERS LTD, holding 6,138,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $101.53 million in IONQ stocks shares; and OUP MANAGEMENT CO., LLC, currently with $68.59 million in IONQ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

82 institutional holders increased their position in IonQ Inc. [NYSE:IONQ] by around 71,347,253 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 19,612,596 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 14,799,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,160,535 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IONQ stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 70,069,210 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 8,578,820 shares during the same period.