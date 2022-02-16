Wall Street Analyst Downgrade NOV Inc. [NOV]. What else is Wall St. saying

NOV Inc. [NYSE: NOV] price surged by 0.12 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on February 3, 2022 that NOV Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) today reported fourth quarter 2021 revenues of $1.52 billion, an increase of 13 percent compared to the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 14 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $40 million, or 2.6 percent of sales, which included $11 million in pre-tax charges related to continued COVID-19 challenges on projects in Asian shipyards and $9 million of Other Items (see Corporate Information for additional details). Adjusted EBITDA (operating profit excluding depreciation, amortization, and Other Items) increased sequentially to $69 million, or 4.5 percent of sales. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss).

Revenues for the full year 2021 were $5.52 billion, operating loss was $134 million, and net loss was $250 million, or $0.65 per share. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $229 million, or 4.1 percent of sales.

A sum of 4375170 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.42M shares. NOV Inc. shares reached a high of $16.86 and dropped to a low of $16.12 until finishing in the latest session at $16.73.

The one-year NOV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.33. The average equity rating for NOV stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NOV Inc. [NOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOV shares is $18.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOV stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for NOV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $15 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for NOV Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on NOV stock. On July 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NOV shares from 14 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NOV Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOV in the course of the last twelve months was 13.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

NOV Stock Performance Analysis:

NOV Inc. [NOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.42. With this latest performance, NOV shares gained by 1.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.27 for NOV Inc. [NOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.05, while it was recorded at 16.66 for the last single week of trading, and 14.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NOV Inc. Fundamentals:

NOV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

NOV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOV Inc. go to 41.00%.

NOV Inc. [NOV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,223 million, or 96.40% of NOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOV stocks are: PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 40,666,965, which is approximately -0.324% of the company’s market cap and around 0.55% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,602,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $628.34 million in NOV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $569.74 million in NOV stock with ownership of nearly -0.21% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NOV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in NOV Inc. [NYSE:NOV] by around 38,522,582 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 32,566,841 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 301,322,379 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 372,411,802 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOV stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,904,571 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 4,432,348 shares during the same period.