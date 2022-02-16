Volcon Inc. [VLCN] fell -76.11% so far this year. What now?

Volcon Inc. [NASDAQ: VLCN] price surged by 32.31 percent to reach at $0.63. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $20 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Shares for Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN).

A sum of 4074210 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 271.59K shares. Volcon Inc. shares reached a high of $2.89 and dropped to a low of $2.00 until finishing in the latest session at $2.58.

Guru’s Opinion on Volcon Inc. [VLCN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Volcon Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 942.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

VLCN Stock Performance Analysis:

Volcon Inc. [VLCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.35.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.40 for Volcon Inc. [VLCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.4700, while it was recorded at 2.2100 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Volcon Inc. Fundamentals:

Volcon Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Volcon Inc. [VLCN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of VLCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLCN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 90,555, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 13,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27000.0 in VLCN stocks shares; and VENTURE VISIONARY PARTNERS LLC, currently with $20000.0 in VLCN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Volcon Inc. [NASDAQ:VLCN] by around 126,699 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,699 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLCN stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 126,699 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.