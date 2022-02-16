Under Armour Inc. [UA] Is Currently 2.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UA] jumped around 0.43 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $15.54 at the close of the session, up 2.85%. The company report on February 11, 2022 that UNDER ARMOUR REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021 RESULTS; DELIVERS RECORD FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. The company reports its financial performance in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). This press release refers to “currency neutral” and “adjusted” amounts, which are non-GAAP financial measures described below under the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” paragraph.

“The final quarter of 2021 demonstrated the power and consistency of Under Armour’s strategic playbook, which allowed us to capitalize on improving brand strength and consumer demand,” said Under Armour President and CEO Patrik Frisk. “By staying hyper-focused on operational excellence and serving the needs of athletes, we were able to deliver record revenue and earnings results for the full year.”.

Under Armour Inc. stock is now -13.86% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UA Stock saw the intraday high of $15.665 and lowest of $15.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.00, which means current price is +3.95% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, UA reached a trading volume of 5098590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Under Armour Inc. [UA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UA shares is $26.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $28, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on UA stock. On October 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for UA shares from 49 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for UA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.74.

How has UA stock performed recently?

Under Armour Inc. [UA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.26. With this latest performance, UA shares dropped by -3.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.39 for Under Armour Inc. [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.29, while it was recorded at 16.16 for the last single week of trading, and 18.74 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.27 and a Gross Margin at +50.35. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.19.

Earnings analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 21.80%.

Insider trade positions for Under Armour Inc. [UA]

There are presently around $2,629 million, or 72.54% of UA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,663,079, which is approximately 5.287% of the company’s market cap and around 15.58% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 21,098,187 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $318.79 million in UA stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $298.14 million in UA stock with ownership of nearly 0.351% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 193 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UA] by around 12,212,325 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 8,165,065 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 153,610,939 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,988,329 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UA stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,141,540 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,237,749 shares during the same period.