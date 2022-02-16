Truist lifts Sunrun Inc. [RUN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] closed the trading session at $24.61 on 02/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.2799, while the highest price level was $24.92. The company report on January 27, 2022 that Sunrun Earns Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index.

Sunrun earns the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” designation.

Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage and energy services provider, announced today that it received a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.25 percent and weekly performance of 2.58 percent. The stock has been moved at -43.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -57.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.57M shares, RUN reached to a volume of 4968637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunrun Inc. [RUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $55.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25.

RUN stock trade performance evaluation

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.58. With this latest performance, RUN shares dropped by -22.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.47 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.08, while it was recorded at 23.96 for the last single week of trading, and 43.97 for the last 200 days.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.70 and a Gross Margin at +17.25. Sunrun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.80.

Return on Total Capital for RUN is now -4.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.67. Additionally, RUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] managed to generate an average of -$20,399 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sunrun Inc. [RUN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc. go to 47.82%.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,574 million, or 98.91% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 29,631,513, which is approximately 14.777% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,969,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $428.71 million in RUN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $405.46 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 0.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunrun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 246 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 27,818,758 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 25,768,761 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 148,818,933 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,406,452 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,833,777 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 5,024,005 shares during the same period.