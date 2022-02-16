Toast Inc. [TOST] stock Upgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $53

Toast Inc. [NYSE: TOST] gained 2.48% or 0.68 points to close at $28.12 with a heavy trading volume of 4464244 shares. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Toast Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Fourth quarter revenue grew 111% year-over-year to $512 millionAnnualized recurring run-rate (ARR) as of December 31, 2021 grew 74% year-over-year to $568 millionFourth quarter gross payment volume (GPV) grew 125% year-over-year to $17 billion.

Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, TOST reached to a volume of 4464244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Toast Inc. [TOST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $45.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Toast Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northcoast raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Toast Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while SMBC Nikko analysts kept a Outperform rating on TOST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc. is set at 2.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64.

Trading performance analysis for TOST stock

Toast Inc. [TOST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.95.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.97 for Toast Inc. [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.74, while it was recorded at 27.76 for the last single week of trading.

Toast Inc. [TOST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toast Inc. [TOST] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.74 and a Gross Margin at +17.06. Toast Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.15.

Return on Total Capital for TOST is now -65.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.56. Additionally, TOST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 185.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 131.53.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.52.Toast Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Toast Inc. [TOST]

There are presently around $3,607 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 27,533,723, which is approximately 1148.354% of the company’s market cap and around 6.60% of the total institutional ownership; LEAD EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 13,003,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $356.81 million in TOST stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $218.17 million in TOST stock with ownership of nearly 992.893% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Toast Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Toast Inc. [NYSE:TOST] by around 105,011,982 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 7,927,238 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 18,501,817 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,441,037 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOST stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,350,160 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,301,138 shares during the same period.