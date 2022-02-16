The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] Revenue clocked in at $3.02 billion, up 7.15% YTD: What’s Next?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] traded at a high on 02/15/22, posting a 1.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $62.23. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Verituity Joins BNY Mellon’s Accelerator Program to Develop Solutions to Offer Faster, Smarter, Verified Payouts.

Verituity has joined BNY Mellon’s Accelerator Program to work towards providing faster, smarter, verified payout solutions with the goal of setting a new industry standard in payments technology. BNY Mellon’s Program seeks out the best emerging technology companies around the globe and collaborates with them on next-generation solutions that will address emerging business challenges.

Verituity’s cloud-based platform powers accurate, first-time, and on-time payouts by elevating verification, intelligence, and compliance to the core of digital disbursements. The Verituity platform automatically handles the complexities of digital payouts while unlocking greater payment choice, increased efficiencies, and faster, safer disbursements.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4393665 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stands at 2.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.37%.

The market cap for BK stock reached $52.33 billion, with 844.09 million shares outstanding and 823.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.44M shares, BK reached a trading volume of 4393665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $68.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $62.50 to $67. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on BK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 238.26.

How has BK stock performed recently?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.18. With this latest performance, BK shares dropped by -2.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.04 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.69, while it was recorded at 62.63 for the last single week of trading, and 54.98 for the last 200 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.60. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.82.

Earnings analysis for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 12.65%.

Insider trade positions for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]

There are presently around $90,706 million, or 85.50% of BK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: METATRON CAPITAL SICAV PLC with ownership of 804,145,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 72,357,453 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.45 billion in BK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.05 billion in BK stock with ownership of nearly -4.373% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 513 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK] by around 820,559,992 shares. Additionally, 450 investors decreased positions by around 39,068,137 shares, while 230 investors held positions by with 615,982,915 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,475,611,044 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BK stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 808,359,423 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 3,541,683 shares during the same period.