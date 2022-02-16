TAL Education Group [TAL] Stock trading around $3.78 per share: What’s Next?

TAL Education Group [NYSE: TAL] closed the trading session at $3.78 on 02/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.30, while the highest price level was $3.86. The company report on November 12, 2021 that TAL Education Group Provides Updates on Business Operations.

TAL Education Group (“TAL” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TAL), a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China, today provided updates on the Company’s business operations in response to the recent regulatory developments relating to after-school tutoring services, including the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education, published in July 2021 by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council (the “Opinion”) and the related implementation rules, regulations and measures promulgated by competent authorities.

In compliance with the Opinion and applicable rules, regulations and measures, the Company plans to cease offering academic subjects to students from kindergarten through grade nine (“K9 Academic AST Services”) in the mainland of China by the end of December 2021. The Company expects that the cessation will have a substantial adverse impact on the Company’s revenues for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2022 and subsequent periods. In the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021, the revenues from offering K9 Academic AST Services accounted for a substantial majority of the Company’s total revenues in the year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.82 percent and weekly performance of 11.50 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.97M shares, TAL reached to a volume of 18306654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TAL Education Group [TAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAL shares is $37.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for TAL Education Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $21.50 to $5.40. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2021, representing the official price target for TAL Education Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $38 to $6.90, while Daiwa Securities kept a Neutral rating on TAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAL Education Group is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAL in the course of the last twelve months was 2.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

TAL stock trade performance evaluation

TAL Education Group [TAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.50. With this latest performance, TAL shares gained by 9.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.09 for TAL Education Group [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.66, while it was recorded at 3.42 for the last single week of trading, and 12.35 for the last 200 days.

TAL Education Group [TAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

TAL Education Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

TAL Education Group [TAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $858 million, or 63.50% of TAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAL stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 31,119,846, which is approximately 28.209% of the company’s market cap and around 83.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,955,499 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.95 million in TAL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $50.75 million in TAL stock with ownership of nearly 0.923% of the company’s market capitalization.

106 institutional holders increased their position in TAL Education Group [NYSE:TAL] by around 82,747,045 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 73,065,783 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 119,989,553 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 275,802,381 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAL stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,036,993 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 19,363,101 shares during the same period.