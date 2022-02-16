Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] Revenue clocked in at $30.36 billion, down -19.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] loss -0.09% or -0.08 points to close at $93.65 with a heavy trading volume of 7946003 shares. The company report on February 3, 2022 that Elixxer Announces Effective Date for Share Consolidation.

It opened the trading session at $93.75, the shares rose to $94.49 and dropped to $92.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SBUX points out that the company has recorded -20.32% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.27M shares, SBUX reached to a volume of 7946003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $115.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $115 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $135 to $125, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on SBUX stock. On February 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SBUX shares from 122 to 108.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 2.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 47.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for SBUX stock

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.62. With this latest performance, SBUX shares dropped by -8.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.77 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.61, while it was recorded at 94.95 for the last single week of trading, and 112.12 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.05 and a Gross Margin at +22.70. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.45.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 26.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.44. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 129.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] managed to generate an average of $10,964 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 11.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]

There are presently around $74,661 million, or 71.80% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 98,681,046, which is approximately 0.385% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,463,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.73 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.55 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly 3.522% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,279 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 44,739,008 shares. Additionally, 932 investors decreased positions by around 57,088,796 shares, while 265 investors held positions by with 694,727,182 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 796,554,986 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 245 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,179,658 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 5,528,824 shares during the same period.