Splash Beverage Group Inc. [SBEV] gain 298.12% so far this year. What now?

Splash Beverage Group Inc. [AMEX: SBEV] closed the trading session at $4.65 on 02/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.85, while the highest price level was $5.19. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Splash Beverage Group Provides Business Update Completed $8,000,000 Gross Proceeds Underwritten Public Offering to Support Growth Strategy.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today gave an update on its previously announced pricing of an underwritten public offering of its commons stock, pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission on October 8, 2021 (the “Offering”).

As previously announced the Company will sell 2,000,000 shares in the Offering for gross proceeds of approximately $8 million. The Company has also granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 300,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. The Offering is expected to close on or about February 17, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 298.12 percent and weekly performance of -8.82 percent. The stock has been moved at 97.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 123.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.49M shares, SBEV reached to a volume of 5491330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Splash Beverage Group Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. [SBEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.82. With this latest performance, SBEV shares gained by 11.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 97.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.39 for Splash Beverage Group Inc. [SBEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.54, while it was recorded at 5.03 for the last single week of trading, and 2.97 for the last 200 days.

Splash Beverage Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

There are presently around $2 million, or 1.50% of SBEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBEV stocks are: PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/RI with ownership of 143,251, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 31.75% of the total institutional ownership; FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC, holding 58,873 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.3 million in SBEV stocks shares; and VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.25 million in SBEV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Splash Beverage Group Inc. [AMEX:SBEV] by around 122,751 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 173,518 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 128,221 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 424,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBEV stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 83,872 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 68,690 shares during the same period.