SOS Limited [SOS] Is Currently 9.51 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SOS Limited [NYSE: SOS] traded at a high on 02/15/22, posting a 9.51 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.72. The company report on February 11, 2022 that SOS Announces Receipt of NYSE Non-compliance Letter Regarding ADS Trading Price.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) (the “Company” or “SOS”) today announced the Company has received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) dated January 14, 2022, notifying SOS that it is below compliance standards due to the trading price of SOS’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”).

Pursuant to NYSE rule 802.01C, a company will be considered to be below compliance standards if the average closing price of a security as reported on the consolidated tape is less than $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. Once notified, the company must bring its share price and average share price back above $1.00 by six months following receipt of the notification. The company can regain compliance at any time during the six-month cure period if on the last trading day of any calendar month during the cure period the company has a closing share price of at least $1.00 and an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of that month. In the event that at the expiration of the six-month cure period, both a $1.00 closing share price on the last trading day of the cure period and a $1.00 average closing share price over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of the cure period are not attained, the NYSE will commence suspension and delisting procedures.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4931273 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SOS Limited stands at 7.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.68%.

The market cap for SOS stock reached $182.83 million, with 254.78 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.18M shares, SOS reached a trading volume of 4931273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SOS Limited [SOS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOS Limited is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

How has SOS stock performed recently?

SOS Limited [SOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.67. With this latest performance, SOS shares dropped by -16.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.49 for SOS Limited [SOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8356, while it was recorded at 0.6917 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2170 for the last 200 days.

SOS Limited [SOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SOS Limited [SOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.06 and a Gross Margin at +25.84. SOS Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.72.

Return on Total Capital for SOS is now 29.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SOS Limited [SOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.95. Additionally, SOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SOS Limited [SOS] managed to generate an average of $39,088 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.

Insider trade positions for SOS Limited [SOS]

There are presently around $20 million, or 6.80% of SOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOS stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 9,080,352, which is approximately 952.91% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 5,786,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.79 million in SOS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.37 million in SOS stock with ownership of nearly 3.888% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SOS Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in SOS Limited [NYSE:SOS] by around 21,195,276 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 3,303,263 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 5,676,303 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,174,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOS stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,544,715 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,922,809 shares during the same period.