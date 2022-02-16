Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] stock Initiated by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $19

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [NYSE: SBSW] loss -4.95% on the last trading session, reaching $15.57 price per share at the time. The company report on March 19, 2021 that Johnson Matthey and Sibanye-Stillwater form a strategic partnership to secure critical metals and accelerate new technologies for a low carbon future.

Global leader in sustainable technologies Johnson Matthey and leading international precious metals mining group Sibanye-Stillwater, form a strategic partnership.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited represents 736.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.18 billion with the latest information. SBSW stock price has been found in the range of $15.09 to $15.64.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, SBSW reached a trading volume of 5829904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBSW shares is $19.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBSW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14.75, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on SBSW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sibanye Stillwater Limited is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBSW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBSW in the course of the last twelve months was 10.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for SBSW stock

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, SBSW shares gained by 6.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBSW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.21 for Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.79, while it was recorded at 15.70 for the last single week of trading, and 15.29 for the last 200 days.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.85 and a Gross Margin at +34.02. Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.01.

Return on Total Capital for SBSW is now 57.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 41.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 59.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.32. Additionally, SBSW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.32.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBSW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sibanye Stillwater Limited go to 4.03%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]

There are presently around $645 million, or 9.10% of SBSW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBSW stocks are: CONDIRE MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 4,843,513, which is approximately -1.648% of the company’s market cap and around 0.25% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 3,678,797 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.26 million in SBSW stocks shares; and SPROTT INC., currently with $52.03 million in SBSW stock with ownership of nearly -3.39% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sibanye Stillwater Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited [NYSE:SBSW] by around 6,005,713 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 12,056,858 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 21,331,222 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,393,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBSW stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,552,489 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,244,591 shares during the same period.