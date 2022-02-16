Seaport Global Securities slashes price target on PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] – find out why.

PDC Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PDCE] slipped around -0.14 points on Monday, while shares priced at $58.33 at the close of the session, down -0.24%. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Nordson Set to Join S&P 500; PDC Energy to Join S&P MidCap 400; XPEL to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Nordson Corp. (NASD:NDSN) will replace Xilinx Inc. (NASD:XLNX) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent PDC Energy Inc. (NASD:PDCE) will replace Nordson in the S&P MidCap 400, and XPEL Inc. (NASD:XPEL) will replace PDC Energy in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, February 15. S&P 500 constituent Advanced Micro Devices (NASD: AMD) is acquiring Xilinx in a transaction expected to be completed on or about February 14.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

PDC Energy Inc. stock is now 19.58% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PDCE Stock saw the intraday high of $58.96 and lowest of $55.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 63.42, which means current price is +20.22% above from all time high which was touched on 02/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, PDCE reached a trading volume of 22069444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDCE shares is $74.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for PDC Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2020, representing the official price target for PDC Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on PDCE stock. On May 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PDCE shares from 14 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PDC Energy Inc. is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDCE in the course of the last twelve months was 4.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has PDCE stock performed recently?

PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.91. With this latest performance, PDCE shares gained by 5.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.00 for PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.94, while it was recorded at 58.81 for the last single week of trading, and 47.47 for the last 200 days.

PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

PDC Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDC Energy Inc. go to 27.20%.

Insider trade positions for PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]

There are presently around $5,662 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDCE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,193,373, which is approximately -2.203% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,683,902 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $624.69 million in PDCE stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $334.92 million in PDCE stock with ownership of nearly -7.087% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PDC Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in PDC Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:PDCE] by around 6,839,010 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 8,614,552 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 81,390,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,844,045 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDCE stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,103,294 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,237,959 shares during the same period.