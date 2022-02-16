Resonant Inc. [RESN] Is Currently 256.91 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Resonant Inc. [NASDAQ: RESN] price surged by 256.91 percent to reach at $3.16. The company report on February 14, 2022 that Murata to acquire Resonant for $4.50 per share in cash.

Acquisition enhances Murata’s position as a leading global provider of RF system solutions and filter products.

Murata Electronics North America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., and Resonant Inc. (Resonant) (NASDAQ: RESN) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Murata will acquire all outstanding shares of Resonant not owned by Murata for $4.50 per share in cash. Resonant is a leader in transforming the way radio frequency (RF) front-ends are being designed and delivered for mobile handset and wireless devices. The combination will allow both companies to expand their offerings and to access additional markets and customers. Resonant will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Murata and continue with its innovative development designed to solve some of the world’s toughest RF challenges.

A sum of 29247393 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 665.21K shares. Resonant Inc. shares reached a high of $4.40 and dropped to a low of $4.26 until finishing in the latest session at $4.39.

The one-year RESN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.41. The average equity rating for RESN stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Resonant Inc. [RESN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RESN shares is $4.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RESN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Resonant Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Resonant Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $4, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on RESN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Resonant Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for RESN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 133.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

RESN Stock Performance Analysis:

Resonant Inc. [RESN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 215.83. With this latest performance, RESN shares gained by 185.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RESN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.36 for Resonant Inc. [RESN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6800, while it was recorded at 1.9100 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4900 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Resonant Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Resonant Inc. [RESN] shares currently have an operating margin of -888.73. Resonant Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -899.18.

Return on Total Capital for RESN is now -140.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -147.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -163.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -111.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Resonant Inc. [RESN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.95. Additionally, RESN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Resonant Inc. [RESN] managed to generate an average of -$424,090 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Resonant Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Resonant Inc. [RESN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20 million, or 25.10% of RESN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RESN stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 3,761,840, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,330,129 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.1 million in RESN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.06 million in RESN stock with ownership of nearly 18.99% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Resonant Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Resonant Inc. [NASDAQ:RESN] by around 3,695,213 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,501,797 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 11,101,329 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,298,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RESN stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 145,816 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 501,625 shares during the same period.