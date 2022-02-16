RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] – find out why.

Continental Resources Inc. [NYSE: CLR] traded at a low on 02/15/22, posting a -5.39 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $54.27. The company report on February 14, 2022 that CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ANNOUNCES RECORD 2021 RESULTS; 2022 PROJECTIONS HIGHLIGHT INCREASING CASH FLOW & CORPORATE RETURNS.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9758588 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Continental Resources Inc. stands at 6.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.16%.

The market cap for CLR stock reached $18.52 billion, with 360.56 million shares outstanding and 61.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, CLR reached a trading volume of 9758588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLR shares is $56.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Continental Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Continental Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on CLR stock. On November 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CLR shares from 54 to 56.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Continental Resources Inc. is set at 3.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLR in the course of the last twelve months was 6.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has CLR stock performed recently?

Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.95. With this latest performance, CLR shares gained by 3.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 133.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.17 for Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.55, while it was recorded at 56.49 for the last single week of trading, and 42.33 for the last 200 days.

Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.70 and a Gross Margin at -5.20. Continental Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.95.

Return on Total Capital for CLR is now -2.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.49. Additionally, CLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] managed to generate an average of -$496,977 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Continental Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Continental Resources Inc. go to 28.20%.

Insider trade positions for Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]

There are presently around $2,794 million, or 13.80% of CLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLR stocks are: SMEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 6,578,234, which is approximately 18.517% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,458,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $313.12 million in CLR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $168.0 million in CLR stock with ownership of nearly -7.679% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Continental Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in Continental Resources Inc. [NYSE:CLR] by around 8,976,965 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 8,038,683 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 31,687,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,703,225 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLR stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,915,360 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 2,146,250 shares during the same period.