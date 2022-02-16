Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] Stock trading around $93.57 per share: What’s Next?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] traded at a low on 02/14/22, posting a -1.78 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $93.57. The company report on February 14, 2022 that Raytheon Technologies announces appointment of Christopher T. Calio as the company’s chief operating officer and names Shane G. Eddy as president of Pratt & Whitney.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) today announced the appointment of Christopher T. Calio as chief operating officer and named Shane G. Eddy to succeed Calio as president of its Pratt & Whitney business unit, effective March 1, 2022.

As chief operating officer, Calio will oversee the company’s four business units as well as its technology and engineering; enterprise services and digital; and operations, quality, environmental, health and safety and supply chain functions. Calio will continue to report directly to Chairman and CEO Greg Hayes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6418321 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Raytheon Technologies Corporation stands at 2.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.68%.

The market cap for RTX stock reached $139.74 billion, with 1.50 billion shares outstanding and 1.49 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.56M shares, RTX reached a trading volume of 6418321 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $105.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $108, while Redburn analysts kept a Buy rating on RTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTX in the course of the last twelve months was 415.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has RTX stock performed recently?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.49. With this latest performance, RTX shares gained by 2.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.88 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.43, while it was recorded at 94.99 for the last single week of trading, and 87.11 for the last 200 days.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.04 and a Gross Margin at +19.40. Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.41.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation go to 16.20%.

Insider trade positions for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]

There are presently around $111,920 million, or 80.50% of RTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 136,140,794, which is approximately -3.287% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 118,463,846 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.29 billion in RTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.39 billion in RTX stock with ownership of nearly -1.302% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Raytheon Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,082 institutional holders increased their position in Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE:RTX] by around 44,275,028 shares. Additionally, 896 investors decreased positions by around 54,573,100 shares, while 285 investors held positions by with 1,075,917,474 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,174,765,602 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTX stock had 194 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,270,623 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 4,694,414 shares during the same period.