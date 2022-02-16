Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] moved up 4.96: Why It’s Important

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [AMEX: RMED] gained 4.96% on the last trading session, reaching $0.40 price per share at the time. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Ra Medical Systems Granted U.S. Patent for a Support Catheter for use Supporting a Liquid Core Ablation Catheter.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: RMED), a medical device company focusing on developing its excimer laser system to treat vascular diseases, announces that on February 8, 2022, the United States Patent and Trademark Office granted the company a patent for a support catheter used with a small flexible liquid core catheter for laser ablation of arterial plaque blockages to restore blood flow. This is the 10th U.S. patent issued to Ra Medical and further strengthens protection of the company’s novel liquid core ablation catheters.

U.S. patent 11,241,519 B2, Small Flexible Liquid Core Catheter for Laser Ablation in Body Lumens and Methods for Use, describes a support catheter used in conjunction with the DABRA liquid core ablation catheter. Bench studies conducted by Ra Medical have demonstrated the utility of combining the DABRA ablation catheters with support catheters in navigating difficult peripheral vasculature.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. represents 7.03 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.67 million with the latest information. RMED stock price has been found in the range of $0.37 to $0.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, RMED reached a trading volume of 5188320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMED shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMED stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2018, representing the official price target for Ra Medical Systems Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ra Medical Systems Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.05. With this latest performance, RMED shares dropped by -71.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.82 for Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2749, while it was recorded at 0.3928 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9351 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] shares currently have an operating margin of -812.58 and a Gross Margin at -24.45. Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -818.27.

Return on Total Capital for RMED is now -114.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -118.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -93.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.10. Additionally, RMED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ra Medical Systems Inc. [RMED] managed to generate an average of -$424,059 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.80% of RMED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMED stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 149,887, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 147,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56000.0 in RMED stocks shares; and DOWLING & YAHNKE LLC, currently with $26000.0 in RMED stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ra Medical Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Ra Medical Systems Inc. [AMEX:RMED] by around 228,998 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 113,455 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 311,391 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 653,844 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMED stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 196,976 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 29,887 shares during the same period.