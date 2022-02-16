Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] Is Currently 5.30 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ: XM] gained 5.30% or 1.58 points to close at $31.41 with a heavy trading volume of 4315184 shares. The company report on February 9, 2022 that 58% of Employees Say Their Job is the Main Source of Their Mental Health Challenges, Qualtrics Study Finds.

Employees want more flexibility. 87% say they want to be in control of their schedules and have their performance measured by results.

Two years into the pandemic, the majority of employed people (58%) say their job is the main source of their mental health challenges. While flexible work is often cited as an antidote to burnout, not everyone agrees on what ‘flexible work’ means. New research from Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM) shows that more employees would prioritize the ability to choose which hours of the day they work (41%) and what days of the week they work (25%) over the ability to work remotely from any location (14%). See full study results here.

It opened the trading session at $30.50, the shares rose to $31.58 and dropped to $30.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for XM points out that the company has recorded -25.62% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -38.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, XM reached to a volume of 4315184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XM shares is $42.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Qualtrics International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Qualtrics International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on XM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualtrics International Inc. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for XM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 785.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for XM stock

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.05. With this latest performance, XM shares gained by 15.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.84 for Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.88, while it was recorded at 30.79 for the last single week of trading, and 37.62 for the last 200 days.

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qualtrics International Inc. [XM] shares currently have an operating margin of -97.97 and a Gross Margin at +72.93. Qualtrics International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -110.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.84.

Qualtrics International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qualtrics International Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Qualtrics International Inc. [XM]

There are presently around $3,546 million, or 61.80% of XM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XM stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 23,738,497, which is approximately 4.409% of the company’s market cap and around 22.70% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 8,175,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $243.88 million in XM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $225.41 million in XM stock with ownership of nearly 135.403% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qualtrics International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Qualtrics International Inc. [NASDAQ:XM] by around 47,307,795 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 7,704,040 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 63,860,911 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,872,746 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XM stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,743,387 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 3,967,551 shares during the same period.