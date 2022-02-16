Oracle Corporation [ORCL] is -8.53% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] traded at a high on 02/15/22, posting a 1.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $79.77. The company report on February 15, 2022 that US DoD Accredits Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) for Top Secret Missions.

Oracle today announced the US Department of Defense (DoD) has authorized Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to host Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmentalized Information (TS/SCI) and Special Access Program (SAP) missions. This expands on Oracle’s growing number of accreditations, currently serving government workloads up to FedRAMP High and DoD Impact Level 5.

The DoD will use Oracle National Security Regions (ONSR), which are dedicated Oracle Cloud Infrastructure regions isolated from the internet and connected to only government-specified networks that meet requisite security classifications. DoD assessors granted the Authority to Operate (ATO) which will enable secure processing of some of the Air Force’s most sensitive data. The Air Force uses a broad array of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services, such as OCI Container Engine for Kubernetes and Oracle Database Cloud Service. This includes using the spatial and graph functions within Oracle Exadata Cloud Service to accelerate data analysis.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5709216 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Oracle Corporation stands at 2.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.35%.

The market cap for ORCL stock reached $223.81 billion, with 2.69 billion shares outstanding and 1.65 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.18M shares, ORCL reached a trading volume of 5709216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oracle Corporation [ORCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $101.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $110 to $120, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on ORCL stock. On December 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ORCL shares from 80 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 59.32.

How has ORCL stock performed recently?

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.26. With this latest performance, ORCL shares dropped by -9.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.85 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.16, while it was recorded at 80.75 for the last single week of trading, and 87.57 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.99 and a Gross Margin at +77.19. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.96.

Return on Total Capital for ORCL is now 17.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 158.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,661.11. Additionally, ORCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,490.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] managed to generate an average of $104,136 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 9.64%.

Insider trade positions for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]

There are presently around $89,030 million, or 42.90% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 142,066,815, which is approximately -1.955% of the company’s market cap and around 41.91% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 119,247,252 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.41 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.42 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -1.262% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oracle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 1,005 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 43,097,051 shares. Additionally, 982 investors decreased positions by around 75,950,316 shares, while 348 investors held positions by with 1,008,626,593 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,127,673,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 245 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,224,883 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 5,847,077 shares during the same period.