Novavax Inc. [NVAX] fell -39.10% so far this year. What now?

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] price surged by 8.76 percent to reach at $7.02. The company report on February 14, 2022 that Singapore Health Sciences Authority Issues Interim Authorization for Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine.

Nuvaxovid™ is the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use in Singapore.

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that the Singapore Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has issued interim authorization for Nuvaxovid™ COVID-19 Vaccine (recombinant, adjuvanted) for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 18 years of age and older. The vaccine, also known as NVX-CoV2373, is the first protein-based vaccine to be authorized for use in Singapore.

A sum of 4427681 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.30M shares. Novavax Inc. shares reached a high of $88.88 and dropped to a low of $80.80 until finishing in the latest session at $87.13.

The one-year NVAX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.15. The average equity rating for NVAX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Novavax Inc. [NVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $250.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $285 to $161. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $200, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on NVAX stock. On August 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NVAX shares from 132 to 290.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 10.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVAX in the course of the last twelve months was 14.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

NVAX Stock Performance Analysis:

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.41. With this latest performance, NVAX shares dropped by -21.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.77 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.97, while it was recorded at 87.49 for the last single week of trading, and 176.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Novavax Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -87.05. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -87.94.

Return on Total Capital for NVAX is now -65.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -189.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novavax Inc. [NVAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.83. Additionally, NVAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novavax Inc. [NVAX] managed to generate an average of -$528,772 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

NVAX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 0.00%.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,694 million, or 49.90% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,897,007, which is approximately 1.471% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,395,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $352.1 million in NVAX stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $168.05 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 218 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 3,712,692 shares. Additionally, 234 investors decreased positions by around 7,560,597 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 22,351,576 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,624,865 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 456,874 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 2,170,377 shares during the same period.