Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] Stock trading around $22.64 per share: What’s Next?

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] jumped around 1.13 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $22.64 at the close of the session, up 5.25%. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Nordstrom to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on March 1.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced that it will report its fourth quarter 2021 financial results after the close of the financial markets on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. The announcement will be followed by a conference call at 4:45 p.m. EST, in which senior management will provide a business update and discuss the company’s fourth quarter financial results along with the 2022 outlook. The 45-minute conference call will be available by telephone and audio webcast at investor.nordstrom.com.

To listen to the LIVE conference call on March 1, 2022 at 4:45 p.m. EST:.

Nordstrom Inc. stock is now 0.09% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JWN Stock saw the intraday high of $22.67 and lowest of $21.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 46.45, which means current price is +15.27% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.27M shares, JWN reached a trading volume of 4979661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $25.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $27, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on JWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57.

How has JWN stock performed recently?

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.65. With this latest performance, JWN shares gained by 1.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.69 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.00, while it was recorded at 22.55 for the last single week of trading, and 29.62 for the last 200 days.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.67 and a Gross Margin at +29.30. Nordstrom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.44.

Return on Total Capital for JWN is now -14.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -107.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,744.92. Additionally, JWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,460.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] managed to generate an average of -$11,129 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]

There are presently around $1,950 million, or 59.90% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 13,921,317, which is approximately 24.913% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,512,934 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $247.64 million in JWN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $217.6 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly 0.29% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordstrom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 17,621,676 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 18,676,745 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 54,362,869 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,661,290 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,261,862 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 6,850,083 shares during the same period.