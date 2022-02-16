Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] Stock trading around $26.05 per share: What’s Next?

Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: NWL] traded at a high on 02/15/22, posting a 4.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $26.05. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Graco® Launches Its Most Versatile Stroller Yet – the New Modes™ Nest2Grow™ 4-in-1 Stroller.

New Stroller Easily Adjusts from a Single to a Double with More Than 15 Ways to Ride.

Graco, one of the world’s most recognized and trusted baby gear companies with more than 60 years of innovation, announces the launch of the Modes Nest2Grow 4-in-1 Stroller and Travel System, a streamlined single stroller that effortlessly converts into a double stroller. Created to meet the needs of both first-time parents and growing families, the Modes Nest2Grow 4-in-1 Stroller embodies the brand’s commitment to innovative product solutions by offering versatility, convenience, and style while on the go.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5266929 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Newell Brands Inc. stands at 5.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.77%.

The market cap for NWL stock reached $9.98 billion, with 425.40 million shares outstanding and 423.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, NWL reached a trading volume of 5266929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWL shares is $28.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Newell Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $23 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Newell Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on NWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newell Brands Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWL in the course of the last twelve months was 14.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has NWL stock performed recently?

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.50. With this latest performance, NWL shares gained by 9.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.34 for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.76, while it was recorded at 24.02 for the last single week of trading, and 24.73 for the last 200 days.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.02 and a Gross Margin at +31.35. Newell Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.96.

Newell Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newell Brands Inc. go to 4.22%.

Insider trade positions for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]

There are presently around $9,405 million, or 91.60% of NWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51,926,047, which is approximately 12.059% of the company’s market cap and around 0.55% of the total institutional ownership; ICAHN CARL C, holding 43,704,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in NWL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.07 billion in NWL stock with ownership of nearly 0.267% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newell Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 272 institutional holders increased their position in Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:NWL] by around 30,155,010 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 25,053,380 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 322,206,430 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 377,414,820 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWL stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,512,920 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 5,909,552 shares during the same period.