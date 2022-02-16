MGM Resorts International [MGM] Is Currently 0.96 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] closed the trading session at $45.08 on 02/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $44.63, while the highest price level was $45.90. The company report on February 14, 2022 that MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND IAC ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE 9M SHARES OF MGM RESORTS COMMON STOCK FROM CORVEX MANAGEMENT LP.

MGM Resorts International (the “Company” or “MGM Resorts”) (NYSE: MGM) and IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) today announced that they will each purchase 4.5 million shares of MGM Resorts’ common stock from Corvex Management LP (“Corvex”) at $45 per share, for a total aggregate amount of $405 million, or $202.5 million each.

“Today’s announcement is a testament to the confidence we have in the long-term trajectory of our business and reflects the commitment we have to our capital allocation strategy, which includes returning cash to shareholders and maintaining a strong balance sheet,” said Jonathan Halkyard, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of MGM Resorts International. “With this purchase, we have now bought back approximately 11.5 percent of our outstanding shares, showing our continued confidence in MGM stock.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.45 percent and weekly performance of -4.49 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.83M shares, MGM reached to a volume of 5959340 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MGM Resorts International [MGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $55.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $62 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for MGM Resorts International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $53 to $55, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on MGM stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MGM shares from 52 to 56.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.47.

MGM stock trade performance evaluation

MGM Resorts International [MGM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.49. With this latest performance, MGM shares gained by 1.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.63 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.64, while it was recorded at 46.16 for the last single week of trading, and 42.74 for the last 200 days.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGM Resorts International [MGM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.82 and a Gross Margin at +36.15. MGM Resorts International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.13.

MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,756 million, or 66.90% of MGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,100,501, which is approximately -1.375% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,615,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in MGM stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $771.58 million in MGM stock with ownership of nearly -32.585% of the company’s market capitalization.

340 institutional holders increased their position in MGM Resorts International [NYSE:MGM] by around 30,298,194 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 27,648,411 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 250,142,008 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 308,088,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGM stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,524,180 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 5,214,950 shares during the same period.