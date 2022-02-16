Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] Revenue clocked in at $1.80 million, down -19.92% YTD: What’s Next?

Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: MMAT] gained 10.06% or 0.18 points to close at $1.97 with a heavy trading volume of 5040362 shares. The company report on January 24, 2022 that Meta Materials Joins LaSAR Alliance for Augmented Reality Wearable Devices.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META®”) (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced it has joined the Laser Scanning for Augmented Reality (LaSAR) Alliance, a member program of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Industry Standards and Technology Organization. IEEE is the world’s largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity.

“LaSAR welcomes Meta Materials to the Alliance and looks forward to their contributions to building the solid foundation on which we can all drive the growth of augmented reality wearable devices through laser beam scanning solutions,” said Dr. Bharath Rajagopalan, Chair of the LaSAR Alliance and Director, Strategic Marketing at STMicroelectronics.

It opened the trading session at $1.83, the shares rose to $1.98 and dropped to $1.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MMAT points out that the company has recorded -32.30% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -42.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.71M shares, MMAT reached to a volume of 5040362 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMAT shares is $6.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 321.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

Trading performance analysis for MMAT stock

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.12. With this latest performance, MMAT shares dropped by -7.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.95 for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3158, while it was recorded at 1.8560 for the last single week of trading, and 4.3784 for the last 200 days.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -2245.46 and a Gross Margin at -421.73. Meta Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6609.76.

Return on Total Capital for MMAT is now -12.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.91. Additionally, MMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] managed to generate an average of -$3,195,474 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Meta Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]

There are presently around $108 million, or 14.30% of MMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMAT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 17,584,762, which is approximately 379.782% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,043,804 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.14 million in MMAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.57 million in MMAT stock with ownership of nearly 21.993% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:MMAT] by around 24,802,818 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 2,973,186 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 32,316,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,092,336 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMAT stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,650,185 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,265,376 shares during the same period.