Market cap of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. [TSEM] reaches 5.30B – now what?

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. [NASDAQ: TSEM] gained 42.08% or 13.94 points to close at $47.07 with a heavy trading volume of 19689271 shares. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Intel to Acquire Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 Billion.

Acquisition accelerates Intel’s global, end-to-end foundry business.

It opened the trading session at $46.98, the shares rose to $47.47 and dropped to $46.43, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TSEM points out that the company has recorded 74.40% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -89.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 477.00K shares, TSEM reached to a volume of 19689271 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tower Semiconductor Ltd. [TSEM]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2019, representing the official price target for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $17, while Needham kept a Buy rating on TSEM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSEM in the course of the last twelve months was 115.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

Trading performance analysis for TSEM stock

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. [TSEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.72. With this latest performance, TSEM shares gained by 17.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.58 for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. [TSEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.27, while it was recorded at 37.08 for the last single week of trading, and 31.65 for the last 200 days.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. [TSEM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. [TSEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.19 and a Gross Margin at +18.43. Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.50.

Return on Total Capital for TSEM is now 5.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. [TSEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.77. Additionally, TSEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.35.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. [TSEM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tower Semiconductor Ltd. [TSEM]

There are presently around $2,021 million, or 58.40% of TSEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSEM stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 10,193,538, which is approximately -8.28% of the company’s market cap and around 19.60% of the total institutional ownership; SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 7,677,933 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $254.37 million in TSEM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $105.16 million in TSEM stock with ownership of nearly 2.901% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. [NASDAQ:TSEM] by around 6,121,088 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 4,940,579 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 49,930,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,991,698 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSEM stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,553,004 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 805,009 shares during the same period.