Market cap of Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] reaches 91.92B – now what?

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] loss -0.84% or -0.56 points to close at $66.14 with a heavy trading volume of 7225547 shares. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Mondelēz International to Present at CAGNY Conference on February 22.

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) announced that Dirk Van de Put, Chairman & CEO, Maurizio Brusadelli, EVP & President, Asia, Middle East & Africa, Joost Vlaanderen, President, Greater China, and Deepak Iyer, President, India, will present at the annual Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference on February 22 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A listen-only webcast will be provided at www.mondelezinternational.com and a replay of the event will also be available on the company’s website.

It opened the trading session at $66.94, the shares rose to $67.02 and dropped to $65.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MDLZ points out that the company has recorded 3.85% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -25.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.83M shares, MDLZ reached to a volume of 7225547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $73.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $72 to $76. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $69, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on MDLZ stock. On July 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MDLZ shares from 69 to 71.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 68.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for MDLZ stock

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.99. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares dropped by -2.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.86 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.92, while it was recorded at 67.12 for the last single week of trading, and 62.93 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.93 and a Gross Margin at +37.10. Mondelez International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.37.

Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 8.25%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

There are presently around $70,938 million, or 80.40% of MDLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113,509,194, which is approximately 0.436% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 87,518,897 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.84 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.27 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership of nearly 0.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mondelez International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 885 institutional holders increased their position in Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ] by around 50,414,743 shares. Additionally, 656 investors decreased positions by around 50,413,104 shares, while 293 investors held positions by with 962,711,415 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,063,539,262 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLZ stock had 197 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,226,426 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 4,964,169 shares during the same period.