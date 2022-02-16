Market cap of Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] reaches 56.82M – now what?

Integrated Media Technology Limited [NASDAQ: IMTE] loss -3.03% or -0.19 points to close at $6.09 with a heavy trading volume of 5583551 shares. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Integrated Media Technology Limited Announces Securing Supply of Durians for Sales.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) (“IMTE” or the “Company”), announces today its subsidiary, World Integrated Supply Ecosystem Sdn. Bhd. (“WISE”) has secured a minimum of 3 containers of durian product for sale in April pursuant to a supply agreement with CSL Durian Holding Sdn. Bhd. WISE is expected to take delivery and sell these durians in April to the Asia and China markets. Additional supply of containers of durian will depend on WISE’s sales orders. WISE is a Malaysia company engaged in the business of the provision of Halal certification to qualified businesses / operations, the establishment of Halal products supply chain, and sale of Halal products.

Dato’ Megat Radzman, CEO of WISE, stated “We are excited to secure the first supply of the highly sought durian products from Malaysia. This is our first foray in the sales of durian products, and we intend to use this as an entry into new market to promote our Halal certification, and product and services.” Dato’ Megat Radzman further added, “There are strong demand for halal products worldwide. We are now following up on enquiries from Asia and Europe interested in working with us on Halal products. We hope to open the European markets through a strategic link up with distributor(s) in Europe, as this will be one of the key markets for us going forward.”.

It opened the trading session at $6.39, the shares rose to $7.68 and dropped to $5.9506, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IMTE points out that the company has recorded 50.37% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -83.99% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, IMTE reached to a volume of 5583551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Integrated Media Technology Limited is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.95.

Trading performance analysis for IMTE stock

Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.45. With this latest performance, IMTE shares dropped by -30.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.94 for Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.23, while it was recorded at 6.48 for the last single week of trading, and 4.98 for the last 200 days.

Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] shares currently have an operating margin of -357.16 and a Gross Margin at -176.40. Integrated Media Technology Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -575.14.

Return on Total Capital for IMTE is now -66.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -674.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -557,603.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.57. Additionally, IMTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] managed to generate an average of -$460,520 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE]

2 institutional holders increased their position in Integrated Media Technology Limited [NASDAQ:IMTE] by around 41,137 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 30,600 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 29,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMTE stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,611 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 30,600 shares during the same period.