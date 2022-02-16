Market cap of Flex Ltd. [FLEX] reaches 8.34B – now what?

Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ: FLEX] price surged by 3.06 percent to reach at $0.52. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Flex Recognized for Supplier Engagement Leadership by CDP.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced that the company has been recognized as a 2021 CDP Supplier Engagement Leader for its actions to measure and limit greenhouse gas emissions across its supply chain. This recognition, a company first, places Flex in the top 8% of companies who disclosed to the global environmental non-profit’s full climate questionnaire.

“Addressing climate change demands collaboration and organizations need to rethink how supplier engagement can help accelerate sustainability,” said Lynn Torrel, Chief Procurement and Supply Chain Officer at Flex. “As one of the world’s largest diversified manufacturers, we are very proud to be named a 2021 Supplier Engagement Leader, among other sustainability-minded organizations, and energized to continue collaborating with our preferred suppliers to help reduce emissions throughout the value chain.”.

A sum of 4460498 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.54M shares. Flex Ltd. shares reached a high of $17.54 and dropped to a low of $17.195 until finishing in the latest session at $17.52.

The one-year FLEX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.57.

Guru’s Opinion on Flex Ltd. [FLEX]:

Cross Research have made an estimate for Flex Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $21 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Flex Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on FLEX stock. On October 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for FLEX shares from 12 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 20.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

FLEX Stock Performance Analysis:

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.86. With this latest performance, FLEX shares dropped by -4.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.53 for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.32, while it was recorded at 17.36 for the last single week of trading, and 17.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Flex Ltd. Fundamentals:

Flex Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

FLEX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd. go to 17.45%.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,562 million, or 99.97% of FLEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLEX stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 55,019,450, which is approximately -4.115% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 47,062,269 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $800.06 million in FLEX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $700.12 million in FLEX stock with ownership of nearly -1.023% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flex Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 184 institutional holders increased their position in Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ:FLEX] by around 42,748,995 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 50,056,982 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 351,993,462 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 444,799,439 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLEX stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,105,548 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 11,942,098 shares during the same period.