Market cap of CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] reaches 453.12M – now what?

CleanSpark Inc. [NASDAQ: CLSK] jumped around 1.6 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $10.21 at the close of the session, up 18.58%. The company report on February 9, 2022 that CleanSpark Reports Record First Quarter FY2022 Financial Results.

Company Reports Record Revenues of $41.2 million, Significant Gross & Net Margin Expansion; Management to Communicate Revised Strategy & Long-Term Vision on Earnings Call.

CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company, today reported financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

CleanSpark Inc. stock is now 7.25% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CLSK Stock saw the intraday high of $10.29 and lowest of $9.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 40.50, which means current price is +86.65% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, CLSK reached a trading volume of 4064393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLSK shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLSK stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for CleanSpark Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2021, representing the official price target for CleanSpark Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $50, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on CLSK stock. On December 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CLSK shares from 18 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CleanSpark Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

How has CLSK stock performed recently?

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.77. With this latest performance, CLSK shares gained by 24.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.14 for CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.33, while it was recorded at 9.03 for the last single week of trading, and 14.10 for the last 200 days.

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.74 and a Gross Margin at -4.30. CleanSpark Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.84.

CleanSpark Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]

There are presently around $118 million, or 28.30% of CLSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLSK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,277,816, which is approximately 2.24% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,842,236 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.86 million in CLSK stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $8.43 million in CLSK stock with ownership of nearly 56.245% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CleanSpark Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in CleanSpark Inc. [NASDAQ:CLSK] by around 2,998,090 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 1,387,136 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 9,263,998 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,649,224 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLSK stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 266,969 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 148,355 shares during the same period.