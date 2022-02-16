Market Analysts see Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] falling to $11. Time to buy?

Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE: VIPS] gained 6.30% or 0.61 points to close at $10.29 with a heavy trading volume of 5199180 shares. The company report on February 14, 2022 that Vipshop to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 23, 2022.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China (“Vipshop” or the “Company”), today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, before the US market open.

The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 7:30 am US Eastern Time, 8:30 pm Beijing Time to discuss the financial results.

It opened the trading session at $9.83, the shares rose to $10.30 and dropped to $9.825, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VIPS points out that the company has recorded -29.81% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -37.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.10M shares, VIPS reached to a volume of 5199180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIPS shares is $16.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Vipshop Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Vipshop Holdings Limited stock. On September 23, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for VIPS shares from 22 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vipshop Holdings Limited is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.70.

Trading performance analysis for VIPS stock

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.70. With this latest performance, VIPS shares gained by 10.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.29 for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.90, while it was recorded at 9.94 for the last single week of trading, and 14.43 for the last 200 days.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Vipshop Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vipshop Holdings Limited go to 6.76%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]

There are presently around $3,310 million, or 63.10% of VIPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIPS stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 38,410,444, which is approximately 34.652% of the company’s market cap and around 4.75% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,604,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $257.53 million in VIPS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $156.64 million in VIPS stock with ownership of nearly 0.727% of the company’s market capitalization.

136 institutional holders increased their position in Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE:VIPS] by around 70,483,293 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 64,191,195 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 207,261,243 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 341,935,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIPS stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,274,356 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 14,205,011 shares during the same period.