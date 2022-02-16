Market Analysts see NiSource Inc. [NI] gaining to $31. Time to buy?

NiSource Inc. [NYSE: NI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.53% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.21%. The company report on February 14, 2022 that Sonoco Announces Changes to Board of Directors.

Over the last 12 months, NI stock rose by 24.66%. The one-year NiSource Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.73. The average equity rating for NI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.00 billion, with 393.20 million shares outstanding and 391.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.06M shares, NI stock reached a trading volume of 4401060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NiSource Inc. [NI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NI shares is $30.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for NiSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for NiSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $29, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on NI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NiSource Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for NI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for NI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

NI Stock Performance Analysis:

NiSource Inc. [NI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.21. With this latest performance, NI shares dropped by -0.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.57 for NiSource Inc. [NI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.66, while it was recorded at 28.59 for the last single week of trading, and 25.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NiSource Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NiSource Inc. [NI] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.54 and a Gross Margin at +60.80. NiSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.38.

Return on Total Capital for NI is now 6.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NiSource Inc. [NI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.13. Additionally, NI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 189.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NiSource Inc. [NI] managed to generate an average of -$2,382 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.NiSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

NI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NiSource Inc. go to 3.52%.

NiSource Inc. [NI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,722 million, or 97.70% of NI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51,114,664, which is approximately 2.117% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,459,780 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.35 billion in NI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $631.33 million in NI stock with ownership of nearly 1.783% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NiSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 298 institutional holders increased their position in NiSource Inc. [NYSE:NI] by around 45,640,029 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 42,864,798 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 288,890,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 377,395,194 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NI stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,671,748 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 4,511,617 shares during the same period.