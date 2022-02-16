Market Analysts see Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] gaining to $17. Time to buy?

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE: GPK] price surged by 1.45 percent to reach at $0.27. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Graphic Packaging Holding Company to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Results as part of Investor Day on February 17.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), (the “Company”), will announce fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Financial results will be discussed as part of the Company’s comprehensive Investor Day where an update on Vision 2025 will be provided. The investor meeting will be webcast and begins at 9 a.m. ET.

A video webcast link to the event will be provided in the earnings press release and will be available in the Investors section of the Graphic Packaging website at www.graphicpkg.com. The video webcast will be archived and available for replay.

A sum of 4626978 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.30M shares. Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares reached a high of $19.16 and dropped to a low of $18.84 until finishing in the latest session at $18.91.

The one-year GPK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.08.

Guru’s Opinion on Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]:

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $23 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24.50, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on GPK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graphic Packaging Holding Company is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPK in the course of the last twelve months was 7.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

GPK Stock Performance Analysis:

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.01. With this latest performance, GPK shares dropped by -2.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.40 for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.26, while it was recorded at 18.69 for the last single week of trading, and 19.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Graphic Packaging Holding Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.59 and a Gross Margin at +17.26. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.55.

Return on Total Capital for GPK is now 11.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 271.14. Additionally, GPK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 231.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] managed to generate an average of $8,911 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

GPK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company go to 24.30%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,391 million, or 99.30% of GPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,638,332, which is approximately 1.257% of the company’s market cap and around 0.89% of the total institutional ownership; FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 21,029,309 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $391.99 million in GPK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $274.53 million in GPK stock with ownership of nearly 22.302% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Graphic Packaging Holding Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE:GPK] by around 24,100,531 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 23,415,360 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 241,700,109 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,216,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPK stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,642,523 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,629,183 shares during the same period.